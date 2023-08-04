Friday, August 4, 2023
Live, Atlético Nacional vs. Racing: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Live, Atlético Nacional vs. Racing: follow the minute by minute

National

National vs. Jaguars.

National vs. Jaguars.

The first leg of the round of 16 is played in the Copa Libertadores.

Atlético Nacional and Racing from Argentina They reach the Copa Libertadores round of 16 series that starts this Thursday in Medellín.

The current Colombian runner-up and La Academia will collide starting at 7. m,, at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellín.

The winner of the series will meet in the quarterfinals against the winner of the key between Boca Juniors and Nacional from Uruguay.

Minute by minute

