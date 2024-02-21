Atlético Nacional begins its participation in the 2024 Copa Libertadores this Wednesday, when it visits Nacional from Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asunción.

Champion of the tournament in 1989 and 2016 and finalist in 1995, the Antioquia team wants to be the protagonist again, although this time it begins its path in the second qualifying phase, which it entered by winning the 2023 Colombia Cup.

The Paraguayan team reached this phase after eliminating Aucas from Ecuador in the first round: they lost 1-0 in Quito, but then turned it around at home by winning 3-0.

Lineups of Nacional of Paraguay and Atlético Nacional