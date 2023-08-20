The Sunday program: 5 titles assigned

There are 5 titles assigned today in Budapest. The final of the 100 men stands out. We start early with the 20 km women’s march: the start at 7.15. Early morning program also at the stadium, where the qualifications of the women’s discus start at 9, followed by the qualifications of the women’s and men’s 400m. At 10.35 it’s up to the qualifications of the men’s high jump, at 11.25 here are the batteries of the men’s 400m hurdles. The 100 women with batteries and then the batteries of the 110 hurdles close the morning (12.10). Speed ​​is also the protagonist in the afternoon: at 4.35 pm, the semifinals of the 100 who will qualify the magnificent 8 of the final scheduled at 7.10 pm. In the middle, at 16.55, the eagerly awaited final of the women’s long, the semi-finals of the women’s and men’s 1500m. And then the men’s 10,000 at 18.25.