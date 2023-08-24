The program

—

The program continues in the evening with the men’s 5000 meters (7.00 pm) and the finals for the men’s long distance medals (7.30 pm), women’s hammer with our Sara Fantini (20.26), 100 hurdles (21.22), men’s 400 (21.35 ) and women’s 400m hurdles with the Italian record holder Ayomide Folorunso (21.50). Also in the evening the semifinals of the women’s 200m with Dalia Kaddari (19.45) and men (20.20), as well as the semifinals of the 800m with the blues Simone Barontini and Catalin Tecuceanu.