The race to get to the Elysee began this Sunday and, almost halfway through election day, voter turnout decreased compared to the last election. 48.7 million French people are eligible to vote among the 12 candidates in this first round. If a second one is required, it will be on April 24. The first results will be at 8 pm local time, when the last tables close.

France begins to define who will be the next president of the Republic in elections that have 12 candidates to reach the Elysée Palace. In total there will be around 48.7 million citizens who will have in their hands the possibility of electing the president this Sunday.

The polls opened at 8 a.m. local time and the last tables will close at 8 p.m. in the big cities, at which time the first results are expected to be known.

The first to vote were some overseas territories: Saint Pierre and Miquelon, located off the coast of Canada, opened the polls on Saturday. In Shanghai (China), the tables will not be available due to the strict confinement that has been in place for weeks.

For there to be a winner today, a candidate would have to obtain an absolute majority of the votes cast. Otherwise, the two with the highest number of votes will go to a decisive second round, on April 24.

Health protocols establish that it will not be mandatory to wear a mask or maintain social distance. However, the authorities suggest maintaining these standards for people in vulnerable conditions.

These are the most relevant news of the elections in France this Sunday, April 10:

5:50 (BOG) At noon, turnout is lower than in 2017

According to the first participation report delivered at noon, 25.48% of the voter went to the polls, notified the French Ministry of the Interior. This turnout is three points below the same measurement in the last election.

On that occasion, 28.54% had attended at noon. The participation will be updated at 5:00 p.m. -local time- by the Ministry of the Interior.

Participation rate in the first electoral round in France at 12 noon. France 24

The specter of abstentionism has haunted the run-up to the elections in recent weeks, with a marked disenchantment among the young population between 18 and 25 years of age.