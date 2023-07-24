Italy-Argentina

Italy’s adventure at the 2023 World Cup between Australia and New Zealand begins. Milena Bertolini’s Azzurre, in the opening match scheduled at Eden Park in Auckland at 8 am, will face Argentina, which completes Group G with Sweden and South Africa. Linari and teammates will face a team that has never managed to reach the knockout phase. This is the declared objective, at the fourth participation in the world championship, of Germàn Portanova’s Albiceleste, who thanks to the third place conquered in the America’s Cup, has reached the first goal of his tenure on the bench. The only precedent with Italy (in 1971) saw the Azzurre triumph 4-0. However, the results achieved against European opponents in the World Cup weigh more heavily – at least on paper: four defeats and one draw, with an average of 5.4 goals conceded per game. On the other hand, there is encouraging data for the Azzurre, who – in their fourth participation, second in a row – have reached the quarter-finals in two of their three previous appearances and are unbeaten in their three debut matches in the tournament (2 wins and no draw).