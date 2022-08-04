More than a friendly, a party. Perhaps the most intense moment of fusion in the Juve world, with fans, clubs, technical staff and players huddled in a strip of land that has practically always embraced the Juventus colors (it was even the seat of the team’s pre-season retreat, until 1985) . After three years, today at 5 pm we return to Villar Perosa, the fiefdom of the Agnelli family in which Juventus traditionally welcomes the start of a new season with a home test: team A against the Under 23s. Covid had made it impossible to organize the usual appointment in 2020 and 2021: too many risks. Returning to Villar Perosa thus becomes a sign of normality, albeit with all the necessary precautions.