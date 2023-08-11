path

The test that the runners will have to face is far from simple: Stirling-Stirling, 47.8 km with 280 meters of difference in altitude and several climbs in the final that will break the legs. The first part is essentially flat up to the Kippen tear after 29.5km; here the specialists will try to push as much as possible to gain a margin in view of a very tough final: the last 900 meters on paving will hurt. The key point that could decide the entire time trial is the central part of the Stirling ramp: 5.5% average gradient, with a maximum peak of 7.1%.