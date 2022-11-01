Last appearance of the season in the Champions League for Juventus, which tomorrow (Wednesday) hosts PSG at the Allianz Stadium with the goal of third place in the group, which would mean admission to the Europa League, the last possible European stage for the Bianconeri. Bianconeri still in an emergency and forced to do without the suspended Danilo as well as the “team” of the injured already out in the last championship game (from Vlahovic to Pogba, from Chiesa to Bremer, from Di Maria to De Sciglio to Paredes) to which were added, after Lecce, McKennie and Iling-Junior. Allegri, having recovered only Locatelli, could propose the 3-5-2 with the Kean-Milik tandem.