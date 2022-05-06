The “Luigi Ferraris” match between Genoa and Juventus will be broadcast live on Dazn, with commentary by Riccardo Mancini and technical commentary by Manuel Pasqual, and via satellite on Sky on Sky Sport Calcio 202, Sky Sport 4K 213 and Sky. Sport 251 (also available with the streaming service Now), with commentary by Andrea Marinozzi and technical commentary by Giancarlo Marocchi

The weekend of the third to last day of Serie A opens on Friday, on the pitch at 21 in Marassi, Genoa hosts Juventus, expected next Wednesday for the final of the Italian Cup against Inter. In the first leg at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on 5 December, the bianconeri won 2-0, with goals from Cuadrado and Dybala. Mr. Simone Sozza of the Seregno Section directs the meeting. The assistants will be Ranghetti and Vivenzi, while the fourth official will be Sacchi. Var of the Abisso meeting, Assistant Var Di Iorio