Kick-off at 20. Round of 16: South Americans with the trident Gomez-Messi-J. Alvarez
Argentina and Australia, opponents in the round of 16 of Qatar 2022, face each other again after 15 years. The last confrontation, a friendly match in 2007, saw Albiceleste win 1-0. Australia has only beaten Argentina once, in 1988 in the Australia Bicentenary Gold Cup. In 4 previous matches with South American teams at the World Cup, the Socceroos have never won.
December 3, 2022 (change December 3, 2022 | 19:13)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#LIVE #ArgentinaAustralia #Scaloni #leaves #Lautaro #Papu #Gomez
Leave a Reply