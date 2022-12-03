Argentina and Australia, opponents in the round of 16 of Qatar 2022, face each other again after 15 years. The last confrontation, a friendly match in 2007, saw Albiceleste win 1-0. Australia has only beaten Argentina once, in 1988 in the Australia Bicentenary Gold Cup. In 4 previous matches with South American teams at the World Cup, the Socceroos have never won.