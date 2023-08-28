Statistics and background

Cagliari have won only one of their last 11 league games against Inter, 2-1 on 1 March 2019 with Rolando Maran on the bench, thanks to an own goal from Ivan Perisic and a goal from Leonardo Pavoletti. Inter have also found the net in each of their last 16 matches against Cagliari in Serie A (35 goals scored, an average of 2.2 per match), the last rossoblù goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet against the nerazzurri is was Michael Agazzi, on 14 April 2013 (2-0 success).