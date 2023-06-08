Up for grabs is Serie A. To be played in two matches. We start from Cagliari, where Claudio Ranieri’s team, fifth at the end of the regular season, hosts Raffaele Mignani’s Bari, who finished in third place. Which is why, in theory, two draws would be enough for the red and white to be promoted. Return match on Sunday 11th, always at 8.30 pm, in an already sold out San Nicola stadium. To reach this final, the home team overcame Venice (2-1) in the preliminary round and then Parma (3-2 and 0-0), finishing fourth in the league. In the semi-final, the Apulians defeated Südtirol (1-0 and 0-1), sixth classified at the end of the regular season. Two absent due to disqualification Dossena (Cagliari) and Ricci (Bari).