EL . semifinals Van Bronckhorst confidently to Leipzig: ‘We have to close and focus on the performance’

Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to keep the peace around Rangers as much as possible. Tomorrow the coach will visit RB Leipzig with the Scottish club in the first semi-final of the Europa League. ,,What I already did as a player, I also apply here. We have to cut ourselves off from all media as much as possible and focus on our performance,” said the former international.