The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) participates, on this Friday (June 18, 2021), in the debate “Industry and Tax Reform”.

The event is promoted by the candidate for the presidency and board of directors of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), businessman Josué Gomes da Silva and by Rafael Cervone, president emeritus of Abit (Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association).

