Capital authorities hope that due to the celebrations to the Virgin of Guadalupe More than 10 million people arrive at the Basilica, mainly motivated by the fact that the festivities will be in person this year, including the mornings.

Two years from the COVID-19 pandemictens of thousands of faithful pilgrims resume their way to the most revered Catholic center in Latin America, to pay tribute to the Virgin of Tepeyac, or ask her for a favor for the coming year.

The Basilica of Guadalupe It is located in the Gustavo A. Madero City Hall, north of Mexico City.

Las Mañanitas to the Virgin of Guadalupe and the liturgical celebration are scheduled for 11:00 p.m. this Sunday, December 11.

Here you can see Live the arrival of the pilgrims to the Basilica of Guadalupe.

How to get to Villa de Guadalupe

Pilgrims arrive at the Marian temple in all possible ways: walking, by bus, in redila trucks, by bicycle or motorcycle, by bike taxis, by public transportation, and even on horseback.

There are several ways to get there: through the Collective Transport System (Meter); in Metrobús, in Microbús, in the trucks of the Red de Transporte de Pasajeros (RTP) of Mexico City, even in Trolebús and even in Cableway.

The fastest way to get to the Basilica of Guadalupe is by Metro or Metrobús, whose stations are closest to the Catholic site, although it is necessary to verify which ones are open and at what times.

Metrobus. Cost: 6 pesos

This year, due to the arrival of pilgrims at the Basilica of Guadalupe, the schedules and service routes for December 11 and 12, there will be a series of modifications in the service provided on Lines 6 and 7.

December 12th:

Line 6 will operate from 4:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Villa de Aragón to San Juan de Aragón in the eastern section and from El Rosario to Deportivo 18 de Marzo in the western section. Those that will be without service will be the stations: La Villa, Gustavo A. Madero Delegation, Children’s Hospital The VilleDe Los Misterios, Martín Carrera and La Villa General Hospital.

Line 7 will provide the service from 04:30 to 18:00 and will operate from Avenida Talismán to Campo Marte. Those that will be without service will be Garrido, Gustavo A. Madero Delegation, La Villa Children’s Hospital, De los Misterios and Indios Verdes.

Meter

Up to now, the Metro Collective Transport System has reported that on December 12, the La Villa Basílica and Deportivo 18 de Marzo stations on Lines 3 and 6, as well as Martín Carrera on Lines 4 and 6, will offer their service. normally.

Through their Social Networks, both the Metro and the Metrobús will be reporting any changes in their routes and service schedules in real time.