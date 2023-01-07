Three games today in both La Liga and Serie A. In Spain, Real Madrid will visit Villarreal. In Italy, Juventus and Inter, among others, come into action. Football is also played in Belgium, where it meets Antwerp of trainer Mark van Bommel KAA Gent. In England, cup football is on the program: the FA Cup, including Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Below we keep track of the program, all standings, results, standings and other information.

#LIVE #Arnaut #Danjuma #bench #Villarreal #Real #Madrid #plenty #action #Cup