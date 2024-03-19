The development of unmanned systems or drones is crucial to give Kyiv an advantage over the 'numerically superior' Russian forces. Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said this late Monday evening. And the foreign ministers of the 27 EU countries, according to foreign chief Josep Borrell, support a proposal to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

