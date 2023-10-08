Candidates discuss safety, environment and work this Sunday (Oct 8); election will be on October 22nd

Candidates for the Presidency of Argentina participate in the 2nd debate for the election this Sunday (8.Oct.2023). The event takes place at the law school of the University of Buenos Aires. Javier Milei, Sergio Massa, Patricia Bullrich, Juan Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman participate.

The topics discussed by the presidential candidates will be: safety, work, production, human development and environmental protection. The 1st round is scheduled for October 22nd.

Watch live on the broadcast CNE (National Electoral Chamber):

In a survey carried out by the CB consultancy, Milei, from the Liberdad Avanza party, appears with 32.2% of voting intentions. The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria), comes next, with 28.9%. The 2 candidates are numerically tied within the margin of error, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

