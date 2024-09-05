The world champion resumes his path to the World Cup 2026. Argentina receives the needy Chilean team at the Estadio Monumental de Núñez, for the 7th matchday of the South American qualifiers.

According to the criteria of

Without their captain Lionel Messi and without the star Angel Di Mariaa somewhat renewed Albiceleste measures its strength against Chile in a match that brings its history to the finals of the Copa América 2015 and 2016.

Lionel Messi Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Argentinaleader of the World Cup qualifiers with 15 points, will not have Messi after the star’s injury in the final of the America’s Cup against the Colombian national team. Di María is also absent after announcing his retirement from the Albiceleste.

Chiliwho are coming off a disappointing Copa América, are trying to get a facelift in the qualifiers and are relying on coach Ricardo Gareca to turn around a very complex situation in terms of sport, as they are last with just 5 points.

Chile has lodged a protest with Conmebol over the refereeing at the Copa América. Photo:Reuters Share

The last duel between both teams was won by the Argentines (0-1) in the last Copa América, on matchday 2 of Group A.

Argentina vs. Chile, LIVE