Argentina is not counting on its extensive record in the difficult semi-final against the surprising Canada this Tuesday, for a place in the Copa America final.

Although they won 2-0, the Albiceleste suffered a scare against Canada in the opening match of the continental tournament held in the United States on June 20, and they do not want to repeat that scare on Tuesday, in the final stretch at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Lionel Messi regrets.

The Americans imposed a very physical and fast game on the world champions at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Albiceleste could not reject the invitation and fell into the trap, going through several situations of anxiety.

Argentina, leader with a perfect score of 9 points in Group A, and Canada, an unexpected second in that group, have reached the semifinals by way of a penalty shootout, clear evidence that it has been difficult for them to get past the quarterfinals.

