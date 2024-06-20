The star Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Julián Álvarez They lead Argentina’s attack against Canada in the opening match of the Copa América in the United States-2024, this Thursday in Atlanta, in an eleven in which Lisandro Martínez and Alexis Mac Allister will also start.

The presence of the Manchester City striker as a center forward was one of the uncertainties in the previous days, and finally coach Lionel Scaloni opted for the presence of the ‘Spider’ over Lautaro Martínez, the captain of Inter Milan.

Another of the questions resolved is the confirmation of Mac Allister (Liverpool) as the starter on the left of a half sector in which Rodrigo De Paul will be on the right and Leandro Paredes as the head of the area.

Mac Allister was competing for that position with Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) and Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham). The surprise comes from Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) as central defender instead of Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), 36 years old, a regular in the back line partnering Cristian Romero (Tottenham).

For Messi, 36 years old and embarking on his seventh Copa América match, the match against the ‘Canucks’ will make him the footballer with the most games played in the history of the continental competition, reaching 35 appearances. World champion in 2022, the Albiceleste defends the Copa América title that it won in 2021 in Brazil.

Canada, for its part, makes its first appearance in the national team tournament.

