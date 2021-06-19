Anyone born in 2003 can make an injection appointment from today. This means that it is the turn of the last group of adults, or those who will be this year, for vaccination. The first fines have been handed out for people who do not comply with the legal quarantine obligation. The fine is 339 euros. According to outgoing minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health), the chance of being caught is ‘very real’ if the rule is broken. You can read the latest news about the coronavirus in our live blog.



