Live: Anvisa discusses the future of electronic cigarettes in Brazil

Public meeting should resume review of the ban on electronic cigarettes in Brazil

A Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) is holding a public meeting this Friday (Dec 1, 2023) to discuss the future of legislation on electronic cigarettes in Brazil. It will debate the regulation of the device, which is prohibited in Brazil by a 2009 ordinance from the agency itself.

The meeting will be held at Anvisa headquarters, in Brasília, at 9:30 am.

