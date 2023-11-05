The violence in the Gaza Strip and the impossibility of achieving humanitarian progress and a ceasefire have the attention of world leaders and citizens, who have come out to protest on all continents. Antony Blinken, head of US diplomacy, is in the Middle East and has met with Arab leaders to avoid a further escalation of the conflict in the area. However, his visit has generated civil protests given his favorable position regarding Israel’s right to defend itself.

The Gaza Strip continues to feel the force of the Israeli army, which has declared its intention to put an end to the Islamist group Hamas, after it violently invaded Israel on October 7.

At the same time, it has not been possible to achieve consensus on the positions of world leaders regarding the war, which aggravates the humanitarian crisis resulting from Israel’s total siege of this enclave, until now without the possibility of a humanitarian fence or a cessation of the war. fire, which has not only been requested by Arab countries, but has generated mobilizations of citizens in different parts of the world who request to stop this war.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, for the third time on a diplomatic tour with regional leaders, says he is seeking consensus to improve the humanitarian conditions of Palestinians in Gaza and try to achieve a ceasefire. However, various protests have been registered in the region due to his visit and his support for the right of the State of Israel to defend itself.

This is what we know so far:

6:45 (BOG) The Red Crescent denounces bombings in its facilities and in a hospital

The Red Crescent denounced “intense shelling and artillery attacks” in the vicinity of its headquarters in Gaza City, in addition to the Al Quds hospital. It is unknown if there are any victims at this time.

The intensity of the bombing is shaking the building and emergency response teams cannot leave due to the severity of the attacks, the humanitarian aid organization said in a brief statement posted on the social network X.

6:30 (BOG) Protests in Türkiye precede Blinken’s arrival

There are protests in Istanbul prior to Antony Blinken’s arrival in Turkey, where he is expected to meet with the president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss the situation of the war between Israel and Hamas, and to advance efforts to reach a ceasefire.

A visit in the midst of increasing diplomatic tensions, a day after the Turkish Foreign Ministry called its ambassador to Israel for consultations and President Erdogan assured that Netanyahu “is no longer an interlocutor” for him.

To which the Israeli Foreign Ministry reacted, ensuring that Turkey has sided with “the terrorist organization” and that it is not respecting that country’s right to maintain its “legitimate defense.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters hold slogans and a sign depicting an Israeli flag with a Nazi swastika inside the Star of David as they take part in a demonstration against US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Turkey in Istanbul on November 4 2023, amid the current conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. AFP – YASIN AKGUL

6:10 (BOG) Blinken continues his third tour of the Middle East

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, met in the occupied West Bank with the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas. The visit occurred after the head of US diplomacy met with foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the ANP, who called for an “immediate ceasefire.”

The Arab countries ask for an immediate ceasefire and to stop this war and the murder of innocent civilians and the destruction it causes and we refuse to classify it as self-defense, said the Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman al Safadi, a day before.

However, Blinken defended Israel’s position and said that that country has the right to “self-defense” after the armed incursion by Hamas on October 7, which left 1,400 dead.

This image provided by the Palestinian Authority Press Office (PPO) shows Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the West Bank city of Ramallah on November 5, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Hamas militant group. © AFP

Blinken’s tour seeks to mediate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the creation of a permanent humanitarian corridor.

However, Netanyhau has assured that for this to happen the more than 230 hostages that Hamas has in its custody must be released.

For his part, Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in Gaza, said this week that he is willing to carry out the releases if an exchange is made for 5,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, something that the Government of that country has opposed, after ensure that negotiations will be reached on their terms.

5:55 (BOG) Another deadly attack hits a refugee camp in Gaza

The Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, was bombed during the early hours of this Sunday.

33 people were killed, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry. Another 42 people were injured, hit by shrapnel and explosive waves, according to a statement from the same organization, which raised the death toll in the enclave to 9,500.