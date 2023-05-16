The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was bombarded from all sides last night by drones, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles, Ukrainian officials reported on Telegram. And for the first time since 2019, it is again possible to book a direct flight between Russia and Georgia. Read all about the war in Ukraine in our live blog.
#LIVE #Antiaircraft #repels #massive #attack #Kyiv #wounded
Russian attack | ISW: Prigozhin is scheming with Ukraine to get back into Putin’s favor
Foreign countries|Russian invasionAccording to ISW, the Kremlin is probably prepared to tarnish Prigozhin's reputation, but is unlikely to do so...
Leave a Reply