On June 20th, World Refugee Day is celebrated. To celebrate the date, Instituto Adus promotes a live and an exhibition in the São Paulo subway. The Adus Institute is an organization that works with refugees, asylum seekers and people in a situation similar to that of refugees.

THE live it will be on Saturday (19), from 8 pm, on the social networks of the Adus Institute, like YouTube. Guests Leandro Karnal, Mário Sergio Cortella and Luiz Felipe Pondé will talk about refuge, immigration, human rights, forced displacement and social integration. The chat will be facilitated by the presenter Cazé Peçanha. The public will be able to participate by asking questions through the chat of the transmission platform.

Already the exhibition Looks that welcome brings together 14 black and white photos of refugees, taken by photographer Felipe Grespan. The exhibition is open until the end of this month at the Eucaliptos and Higienópolis-Mackenzie stations. In November, it will be shown again at Metrô, at Largo Treze and Oscar Freire stations. Then, in December, it goes to the Adolfo Pinheiro and Fradique Coutinho stations.

