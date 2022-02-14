Despite a ban on demonstrating in Brussels, so-called freedom convoys still want to advance towards the Belgian and European capital. According to Flemish media, groups of demonstrators are already gathering with their vehicles in parking lots in France and Luxembourg. The number of newly discovered corona infections has fallen again by just over 60,000. RIVM recorded 60,227 new infections between Saturday and Sunday morning. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

