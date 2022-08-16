To continue watching the live broadcast, we invite you to follow it today and all week AMLO press conference by our Facebook page, DEBATE Newspaper.

With a degree in Communication Sciences, I began my career as a web reporter at debate.com.mx in 2019, beginning the work of reporting on the most recent and relevant events in Mexico on politics and the world, with the commitment to provide citizens with truthful and impartial information. As specific tasks, I deal with the topics that are exposed daily in the morning conferences of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as well as the actions carried out by his work team that makes up the cabinet of the Federal Government. Also follow up on matters corresponding to the Chief Executive in matters of economy and foreign policy. On the other hand, the political issues that occur in the world are also of interest, especially in the countries that maintain strong diplomatic relations with Mexico and that can produce reactions in the State.

see more