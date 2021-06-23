The number of corona patients in hospitals has fallen further to 425, the lowest number since the end of September. About 2,200 beds have become available in the past two months. There are now 255 people in the nursing wards with Covid-19, the disease caused by the corona virus. That is 22 less than on Tuesday. The number of corona patients in intensive care fell by fifteen to 170. You can read the latest news about the corona virus in our live blog. The older posts can be found here.



