TOmérica de Cali returns to play a BetPlay League match at the Pascual Guerrero stadium after 163 days. This Saturday they host Fortaleza, on date 12 of the championship.

Those led by Jorge ‘Polilla’ da Silva are second in the table, with 22 points, and seek to keep pace and not lose track of the leader Once Caldas. América’s last League game at Pascual was on April 18, when they tied 0-0 against Deportivo Pasto.

The reds have played four home games this semester: they beat Envigado 4-0 in Palmira and then achieved three 1-0 victories in Villavicencio, against Jaguares, Deportes Tolima and Deportivo Pereira. I couldn’t play for Pascual because of the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Fortaleza, which had started very well, slowed down and has not won for six days. In addition, they were eliminated from the BetPlay Cup, after losing against Deportivo Cali in shots from the penalty spot.

América de Cali and Fortaleza lineups