Most important news at a glance:



† Russia controls the Ukrainian city of Mariupol taken over, said Sergei Shoygu, Russia’s defense minister. Ukrainian President Zelensky denies that and says there are still ways to relieve the city.

– Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said on Friday that Saturday ‘possibly’ a humanitarian corridor from the besieged port city Mariupol will be opened.

† On satellite images of the besieged city Mariupol is a mass grave to see† That says Maxar Technologies, the American company that made the images. The images are said to show at least 200 recent graves.

† Russia wants to control all of southern Ukraine thus clearing a route to Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova. Russian soldiers are stationed in Transnistria, which seceded from Moldova in 1990, but the state is hardly recognized by any country.