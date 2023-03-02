Minister speaks with journalists in Geneva, Switzerland; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

The Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, speaks to journalists this Thursday (2.Mar.2023) about the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council (United Nations).

The interview is granted from Geneva, Switzerland.

Watch live:

Silvio Almeida stated on February 27 that the indigenous people will have the “domain” from their lands in Brazil. He made the statement when speaking about the situation in the Yanomami Land during a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

He also stated that Brazil has reassessed the 306 recommendations of the Human Rights Council for measures to be reflected in the country’s internal policy. In addition, it reinforced the Brazilian candidacy for the mandate from 2024 to 2026.