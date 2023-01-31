LIVE: all the movements on the last day of the transfer market: Cancelo, Pedro Porro, Amrabat and more

No changes on Enzo, same as reported last night — no green light from Benfica as things stand.

Chelsea keep insisting but proposal remains the same: €120m fee paid in installments.

Up to Manuel Rui Costa ⤵️🇦🇷 https://t.co/FrkCXm9U5c

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023