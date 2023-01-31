LIVE: all the movements on the last day of the transfer market: Cancelo, Pedro Porro, Amrabat and more

The last day of the European transfer market has arrived and in 90min we bring you the latest news live. What big movements will take place today?
Chelsea continues to insist on Enzo Fernández but there is no news about it. Benfica still does not give the Green Light for the transfer to become official, they still want to pay the player’s clause in installments.
Atlético de Madrid will incorporate the Tottenham side on loan. There is NO purchase option agreement by the player. He already has the medical examination booked.
Fiorentina has not wanted at any time to agree to what FC Barcelona was proposing to get the services of the Moroccan midfielder. He has rejected all proposals.
It was an open secret. He has never had the expected role at Barcelona and the departure of Pedro Porro to Spurs has accelerated all the procedures. The former Betis player will try a new adventure in Portugal.
Chelsea needed to get rid of players, and Arsenal needed reinforcements for the important part of the season. Arteta has been key in the operation. He arrives for 12 million euros and signs a contract until 2024. The first contacts took place last night.
“I am leaving a club that gave me everything, I am very grateful. Here I leave many friends, I am grateful but I have to follow my dream. I did not refuse to train, I was negotiating and I told Sporting that my head was not right, but the club understood it and I am very grateful, ”said the Spanish full-back at his farewell. He will form part of Tottenham from now on, the club has already made it official.
He earns almost 7 million euros and in Valencia the player on the squad that earns the most is Gayá with half that salary. Atlético has refused to pay half of his tab and to play for Valencia, he prefers to pay it in full and make it available to them, as reported by Cadena SER.
According to AS, he would arrive on loan with a purchase option, but according to Marca, he would arrive on loan with a purchase option. At the moment there are no new news about the player, Barcelona wants to take over his services and there are no new advances in the movements.
The club and the coach have decided to end their relationship by mutual agreement. Valencia is going through difficulties: it is not in European competitions, it has just been eliminated from the Copa del Rey and it is only one point from relegation.
It will reach the year 2024 with the option of one more year as reported by SkySports Germany. The second classified in the Bundesliga gives everything to be able to fight with Bayern in the remainder of the season. He arrives as a free agent after rescinding his contract with Sevilla in December.
It is the bomb of the transfer market. Bayern Munich reinforces its right back as Pavard is far from his level and will probably leave the club next summer. According to The Athletic website, the operation includes a purchase option for the Portuguese international from Manchester City.
Pablo Sarabia has left a gap in the Parisian attack, and after not being able to sign Rayan Cherki or Malcom, the option that opens up is Hakim Ziyech. According to L’Équipe, the Parisians have intensified negotiations to sign the Moroccan, who would agree to play in the French capital.
An information published by the reporter Ekrem Konur assures that Manchester City would be willing to sign the American Antonee Robinson, who plays for Fulham, and thus cover the departure of the Portuguese winger Joao Cancelo, who has gone to Bayern Munich.
According to information from Catalonia RadioXavi Hernandez, coach blaugrana, requested the return of Ez Abde. On loan in Osasuna, after Ousmane Dembélé’s injury that will keep him away from the pitch for more than a month.
There were rumors about possible new arrivals, but the doors have been slammed shut. This has been pointed out by the German coach Jürgen Klopp precisely in this regard: “Nothing will happen during this winter transfer market, nothing at all”.
