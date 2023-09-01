The last day of the transfer market in the European leagues has arrived and the clubs still have operations pending to carry out. We will see if in these last hours they succeed.
Follow the latest news live. Will there be any surprises?
90 million euros for the signing of the Parisians. Muani leaves the Bundesliga to go to Ligue 1 with the current champion.
The South American striker arrives at Sevilla for free after being a free agent for the majority of the transfer market. He leaves behind his passing through Real Madrid.
Both footballers will reach the ranks culés. Both will be loans from Manchester City and Atlético de Madrid. Likewise, neither of them will have a purchase option.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Netherlands midfielder is leaving Bayern Munich to join the Reds. The young footballer will seek to revive his career after the zero activity he had with the Bavarians.
João Félix has traveled this afternoon to Barcelona and would already be in Barcelona to become a new Barça player, as reported by Jijantes.
Joao Cancelo is getting closer to being a FC Barcelona player. As reported by the newspaper Sport, the two clubs have already reached an agreement for the loan of the player until the end of the season. The winger would fly to Barcelona in the next few hours.
Valencia has issued a statement informing of the transfer of Samu Castillejo to Sassuolo until the end of the season. The Italians will have a purchase option to definitively take over the player’s services.
As reported by David Ornstein, Al Ittihad presented an offer of 116 million euros plus variables for Mohmed Salah. However, from Liverpool they have rejected it and affirm that the Egyptian player is not for sale.
Tottenham would have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest for the signing of Brennan Johnson, reports Fabrizio Romano. The transfer would have been closed for around 50 million and the only thing left would be for the player to pass the medical examination to make it official.
Manchester United have not yet made the signing of Sergio Reguilón official and it has been the coach of the Red Devils, Erik Ten Hag, who has confirmed it:
“He is here. He has trained with us. He is a player with a lot of experience, a player for big clubs, a player who has already played many games in La Liga, in the Premier League,” the coach said at a press conference.
It was a matter of time, FC Barcelona and Brighton have reached an agreement for the loan of Ansi Fati until the end of this season. There is no purchase option.
Sevilla FC and Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez have reached an agreement to terminate the contract that ended on June 30, 2024. The player is free and could go to Arabia.
According to reports from RMC Sport, PSG reached an agreement in principle this Friday with Eintracht Frankfurt for the signing of Kolo Muani. The transfer would have been closed at 90 million euros.
First start of the day at FC Barcelona. Clement Lenglet will play on loan next season at Aston Villa, who will not have a purchase option.
Manchester City returns to the charge. Guardiola’s team has made official the file of Nunes, from Wolves, in exchange for 62 million euros.
Manchester United does not consider the squad to be closed and according to David Ornstein, the Red Devils will try to take the Moroccan player on this last day of the market. According to Fabrizio Romano, both clubs have already reached an agreement.
Reinier’s departure from Real Madrid has come to fruition. The Brazilian player leaves on loan to Italian Frosinone until the end of the season without a purchase option.
The German team has made the signing of Leonardo Bonucci official. The defender, who was separated by Juventus, signs for one season plus another optional one.
Georginio Wijnaldum may be the next player to swap Europe for Saudi Arabia. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, PSG and Al Ettifaq have already reached an agreement and the player has also given the go-ahead.
The Portuguese player has already expressed his desire to play for Barcelona and it may be fulfilled on the last day of the market. FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid are negotiating the loan of the player, and the rojiblancos want Barça to take charge of the Portuguese’s file.
Juan Bernat will leave PSG in the next few hours. According to the newspaper L’Equipethe French team and Benfica would have reached an agreement for the loan of the player until the end of the season.
Fabrizio Romano informs that Ryan Gravenberch has already landed in Liverpool to pass the medical examination with the red team. The midfielder will sign until 2028.
It seemed that the signing of João Cancelo by FC Barcelona was already done, however the blaugranas just made their first offer just a few hours ago. The azulgranas want the loan of the player for a season without a purchase option and they would take charge of the salary, reports the newspaper Sport.
At the moment the player is still waiting for his immediate future to be resolved.
The Spanish player is already in England to sign with his new club, Brighton in the Premier League. In the absence of making it official, Ansu Fati will play on loan for a season and will wear the number 20.
|
League
|
Opening date
|
Deadline
|
The league
|
July 1, 2023
|
September 1, 2023
|
Premier League
|
June 14, 2023
|
September 1, 2023
|
league 1
|
June 10, 2023
|
September 1, 2023
|
A series
|
July 1, 2023
|
September 1, 2023
|
bundesliga
|
July 1, 2023
|
September 1, 2023
|
Argentine Professional League
|
June 9, 2023
|
August 17, 2023
|
MX League
|
June 22, 2023
|
September 13, 2023
|
MLS
|
July 5, 2023
|
August 2, 2023
|
Saudi Arabia League
|
July 1, 2023
|
September 20, 2023
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#LIVE #movements #day #transfer #market #Ansu #Fati #Cancelo #João #Félix
Leave a Reply