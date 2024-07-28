Millionaires Visit today (5:30 pm) the Armando Maestre Pavajeau Stadium from Valledupar to face Alliance FC for the third date of the Betplay League. A key match for the Embajador team that is looking to clean up its act after the defeat against Atlético Nacional.

The capital team traveled to Valledupar with a squad greatly depleted by sanctions and problems off the field. Radamel Falcao Garcia, The great star of Millonarios was absent at the last minute due to a domestic accident that ended with the hospitalization of his wife. Lorelei Tarontheir children and their in-laws.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:Sergio Acero Yate / The Weather – Lorelei Tarón Share

The forward did not travel either Leonardo Castro and the archer Ivan Arboleda, who saw red in the 1-2 defeat against Nacional, on Wednesday in El Campín, and must serve the one-day suspension imposed by Dimayor.

The great opportunity to gain the trust of coach Alberto Gamero is for the Argentine Santiago Giordana, who has all the credentials to be a starter and be the only natural point of a team that will change its formation, going from the 4-2-2-2 of the last games, to the 4-2-3-1.

Santiago Giordana celebrates with Millonarios. Photo:EFE Share

For its part, Alianza wants to shake off its poor start in the Betplay League, having suffered two defeats in its first two outings, and wants to strike a blow against a big team that has been showing very consistent performance.

