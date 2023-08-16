STF Minister Gilmar Mendes also participates in the seminar on the role of institutions in defending the democratic regime

the president of TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, and the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Gilmar Mendes participates in the seminar “Defensive Democracy: the experience of Germany and Brazil”, promoted by the TSE. The event will be held this Wednesday (16.Aug.2023), at the Court’s headquarters, in Brasília.

The seminar, held in partnership with the embassy of germany, addresses the role of institutions in defending the democratic regime. Also participating are the Minister of STJ (Superior Court of Justice) Paulo Sérgio Domingues, Minister of AGU (Attorney General of the Union) Jorge Messias, and the minister of the German Federal Constitutional Court Josef Christ.

Watch live: