This Saturday, the vice president flew over the areas hit by heavy rains on the coast of São Paulo

The Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckminspeaks to journalists this Saturday (25.Feb.2023) after meeting with the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto. The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco also participated in the meeting.

Alckmin flew over the areas affected by the heavy rains on the north coast of São Paulo and visited the multipurpose aircraft carrier that is anchored at the São Sebastião pier. The vessel has been used as a field hospital to care for victims of the rains on the north coast of São Paulo.

RAIN ON THE COAST OF SP

O São Paulo government accounted for 57 deaths due to the heavy rains that hit the northern coast of the region. There are 56 in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba.

In addition, there are 2,251 displaced (they left their homes, but do not need shelter, that is, they can, for example, be with family or friends) and 1,815 are homeless (they are in public or private shelters). The data are from the last bulletin of the State government, released on the night of this Friday (Feb 24).

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitasdeclared a state of public calamity on Sunday (Feb 19) in the cities of Ubatuba, São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Guarujá, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga.

The federal government announced R$ 7 million for the Civil Defense to help victims of the rains. The release of funds will be through supplementary credit to the Fiscal Budget at the Secretariat for Government and Institutional Relations.