The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), participates this Wednesday (October 11, 2023) in the opening of the seminar “Pathways for Fair Energy Transition in Brazil”, held by BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and by Petrobras.

Also present will be the presidents of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadanteand Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates.

