Vice-president participates in seminar promoted by the National Confederation of Industry

The MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services) and the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) are promoting on this Tuesday (20.jun.2023) the event “Dialogue: Regulated Carbon Market and Industrial Competitiveness”, at the headquarters of the Confederation, in Brasilia. Minister and Vice President, Geraldo Alckminparticipates.

CNI president Robson Braga de Andrade will also speak at the event.

Watch live: