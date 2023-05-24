Vice President attends “Brazil China Legal Forum: Advocacy from an international perspective”, promoted by OAB
The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), participates this Wednesday (May 24, 2023) in the event “Brasil China Legal Forum: Advocacy from an international perspective”, promoted by the Federal Council of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) at the headquarters of the National OAB, in Brasilia.
The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, and the executive secretary of the Ministry of Ports and Airports, Roberto Gusmão, should also participate in the event. Also present will be Senator Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS) and the deputies Fausto Pinato (PP-SP) and Daniel Almeida (PC of B-BA).
Here is the event schedule:
9 am | Reception of guests, speakers and authorities;
9 am | Work opening statement;
9 am | Start with Sino-Brazilian artistic-cultural presentation;
9:50 am | Pre-launch of the book “The Legal Consolidation of Relations between China and Brazil”;
10 am | Commemorative special: 19 years of Cosban (Sino-Brazilian Commission of High Level of Concertation and Cooperation);
- Geraldo AlckminVice President of the Republic and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (to be confirmed);
- Jose Alberto SimonettiPresident of the Federal Council of OAB Brazil.
Cosban’s institutional impact
- Alexandre PadilhaMinister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat;
- Roberto Gusmaoexecutive secretary of the Ministry of Ports and Airports;
- Eduardo Paes SavoyAmbassador, Secretary for Asia and the Pacific at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
- jin hongjunminister at the Chinese embassy in Brazil;
- Maria Cláudia Bucchianeri PinheiroMinister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court);
- thomas lawpresident of the National Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the Federal Council of OAB Brazil.
From 1993 to 2023, 30 years since the establishment of the strategic partnership between Brazil and China: yesterday, today and tomorrow, what to expect – and accomplish – from now on?
- Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS)senator president of the Brazil-China Parliamentary Group of the Senate;
- Fausto Pinato (PP-SP)federal deputy president of the Brazil-China and Brics Parliamentary Fronts (bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in Congress;
- Daniel Almeida (PC do B-BA)federal deputy chairman of the Brazil-China Parliamentary Group of the Chamber;
- Luiz Augusto de Castro Nevesambassador and president of Cebc (Brazil-China Business Council) and vice-president emeritus of Cebri (Brazilian Center for International Relations);
- Paco BrittoSecretary of International Relations of the government of the Federal District;
- Clarita Costa Maiasecretary general of the National Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the OAB.
11:50 am | Panel 1 – Towards 2024, the fiftieth anniversary of Sino-Brazilian diplomatic relations, having the year 2012 as a multisectoral paradigm, when Brazil and China were elevated to global strategic partners
- Luiz Eduardo Vidal Rodriguesoperations lawyer for Aiib (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank);
- Mark Ludwigmember of the State Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the OAB-RJ and member of Cebri;
- Enrique Huelva Unternbäumevice-rector of UNB (University of Brasília) and Brazilian director of the Confucius Institute;
- Evandro Menezes de Carvalhomember of the State Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the OAB-RJ;
- Tadeu Jaymemember of the federacy and president of the Special Committee on Carbon Credit.
12h50 | Closing of the morning period, with a Sino-Brazilian artistic and cultural presentation;
1 pm | Lunch
2:30 pm | Opening of the afternoon period, with a Sino-Brazilian artistic and cultural presentation;
2:40 pm | Panel 2 – Cosban’s institutional situation and the dynamics of its sectorial subcommittees
- Pedro Murilo Ortega Terradirector of the Department of China, Russia and Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
- Luis Fernando WasilewskiDeputy Head of the Division of Regional Political Mechanisms, Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
- Paulo Alves Netoadvisor to the Department of Trade Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
- Marco AlencarDirector of the Non-Tariff and Sustainability Negotiations Department of the Ministry of Commerce and International Relations of MAPA (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply);
- Carlos Eduardo Higa MatsumotoDeputy Head of the Special Advisory on International Affairs, of the MCTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation);
- Leandro de Oliveira Albuquerquespecial adviser to the Ministry of Mines and Energy;
- Antonio FreitasUndersecretary of International Finance and Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Finance;
- Renato Cabral Rezendeinternational advisor, from the Ministry of Culture;
- Juliana Paula de Paiva OliveiraDeputy Head of the Ministry of Tourism’s International Relations Office;
- Ana Toninational secretary for Climate Change at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (to be confirmed);
- Sosthenes Marchezinevice-president of the National Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the Federal Council of the OAB.
17h | Closing Special – A path of peace, prosperity and development for Brazil and China: friendship and mutual cooperation between strategic sister nations
- Marcos Bezerra Abbott GalvãoAmbassador of Brazil to China;
- zhang mingqivice-president and general secretary of CLS (China Law Society), official Chinese entity in the BRICS Legal Forum;
- José Ricardo dos Santos Luz Juniorlawyer, co-chairman & CEO of the business platform Lide (Group of Business Leaders) China , deputy coordinator of the Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the Special Committee on International Relations of OAB-SP and member of the National Coordination of Brazil-China Relations China of the Federal Council of OAB;
- Murilo Vieira Komniskispecial adviser to the Office of Institutional Relations of the Presidency;
- Karin Costa Vazquezeconomist and researcher;
- victor borgesexecutive secretary of the FNVG (National Forum of Deputy Governors) and president of the RNCP (National Network of Public Consortia);
- grandino wheelspresident of Cedes (Center for the Study of Economic and Social Law);
- Larissa Wachholz, senior fellow from Cebri;
- Adriana Erthal Abdenurspecial advisor to the Presidency;
- Bruno Franco Lacerda Martinsdeputy secretary of the National Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the Federal Council of OAB Brazil.
6:10 pm | Closing of the Afternoon Period, with a Sino-Brazilian artistic and cultural presentation;
6:20 pm | Final greetings
- Leonardo Camposdirector-treasurer of the OAB;
- Bruno Baratarepresentative of the Scientific Coordination of the Event;
- OAB authorities.
6:30 pm | closure;
19 pm | Sino-Brazilian Integration.
