Vice President attends “Brazil China Legal Forum: Advocacy from an international perspective”, promoted by OAB

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), participates this Wednesday (May 24, 2023) in the event “Brasil China Legal Forum: Advocacy from an international perspective”, promoted by the Federal Council of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) at the headquarters of the National OAB, in Brasilia.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, and the executive secretary of the Ministry of Ports and Airports, Roberto Gusmão, should also participate in the event. Also present will be Senator Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS) and the deputies Fausto Pinato (PP-SP) and Daniel Almeida (PC of B-BA).

Here is the event schedule:

9 am | Reception of guests, speakers and authorities;

9 am | Work opening statement;

9 am | Start with Sino-Brazilian artistic-cultural presentation;

9:50 am | Pre-launch of the book “The Legal Consolidation of Relations between China and Brazil”;

10 am | Commemorative special: 19 years of Cosban (Sino-Brazilian Commission of High Level of Concertation and Cooperation);

Geraldo Alckmin Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (to be confirmed);

Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (to be confirmed); Jose Alberto SimonettiPresident of the Federal Council of OAB Brazil.

Cosban’s institutional impact

Alexandre Padilha Minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat;

Minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat; Roberto Gusmao executive secretary of the Ministry of Ports and Airports;

executive secretary of the Ministry of Ports and Airports; Eduardo Paes Savoy Ambassador, Secretary for Asia and the Pacific at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

Ambassador, Secretary for Asia and the Pacific at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; jin hongjun minister at the Chinese embassy in Brazil;

minister at the Chinese embassy in Brazil; Maria Cláudia Bucchianeri Pinheiro Minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court);

Minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court); thomas lawpresident of the National Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the Federal Council of OAB Brazil.

From 1993 to 2023, 30 years since the establishment of the strategic partnership between Brazil and China: yesterday, today and tomorrow, what to expect – and accomplish – from now on?

Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS) senator president of the Brazil-China Parliamentary Group of the Senate;

senator president of the Brazil-China Parliamentary Group of the Senate; Fausto Pinato (PP-SP) federal deputy president of the Brazil-China and Brics Parliamentary Fronts (bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in Congress;

federal deputy president of the Brazil-China and Brics Parliamentary Fronts (bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in Congress; Daniel Almeida (PC do B-BA) federal deputy chairman of the Brazil-China Parliamentary Group of the Chamber;

federal deputy chairman of the Brazil-China Parliamentary Group of the Chamber; Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves ambassador and president of Cebc (Brazil-China Business Council) and vice-president emeritus of Cebri (Brazilian Center for International Relations);

ambassador and president of Cebc (Brazil-China Business Council) and vice-president emeritus of Cebri (Brazilian Center for International Relations); Paco Britto Secretary of International Relations of the government of the Federal District;

Secretary of International Relations of the government of the Federal District; Clarita Costa Maiasecretary general of the National Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the OAB.

11:50 am | Panel 1 – Towards 2024, the fiftieth anniversary of Sino-Brazilian diplomatic relations, having the year 2012 as a multisectoral paradigm, when Brazil and China were elevated to global strategic partners

Luiz Eduardo Vidal Rodrigues operations lawyer for Aiib (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank);

operations lawyer for Aiib (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank); Mark Ludwig member of the State Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the OAB-RJ and member of Cebri;

member of the State Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the OAB-RJ and member of Cebri; Enrique Huelva Unternbäume vice-rector of UNB (University of Brasília) and Brazilian director of the Confucius Institute;

vice-rector of UNB (University of Brasília) and Brazilian director of the Confucius Institute; Evandro Menezes de Carvalho member of the State Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the OAB-RJ;

member of the State Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the OAB-RJ; Tadeu Jaymemember of the federacy and president of the Special Committee on Carbon Credit.

12h50 | Closing of the morning period, with a Sino-Brazilian artistic and cultural presentation;

1 pm | Lunch

2:30 pm | Opening of the afternoon period, with a Sino-Brazilian artistic and cultural presentation;

2:40 pm | Panel 2 – Cosban’s institutional situation and the dynamics of its sectorial subcommittees

Pedro Murilo Ortega Terra director of the Department of China, Russia and Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

director of the Department of China, Russia and Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Luis Fernando Wasilewski Deputy Head of the Division of Regional Political Mechanisms, Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

Deputy Head of the Division of Regional Political Mechanisms, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Paulo Alves Neto advisor to the Department of Trade Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

advisor to the Department of Trade Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Marco Alencar Director of the Non-Tariff and Sustainability Negotiations Department of the Ministry of Commerce and International Relations of MAPA (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply);

Director of the Non-Tariff and Sustainability Negotiations Department of the Ministry of Commerce and International Relations of MAPA (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply); Carlos Eduardo Higa Matsumoto Deputy Head of the Special Advisory on International Affairs, of the MCTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation);

Deputy Head of the Special Advisory on International Affairs, of the MCTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation); Leandro de Oliveira Albuquerque special adviser to the Ministry of Mines and Energy;

special adviser to the Ministry of Mines and Energy; Antonio Freitas Undersecretary of International Finance and Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Finance;

Undersecretary of International Finance and Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Finance; Renato Cabral Rezende international advisor, from the Ministry of Culture;

international advisor, from the Ministry of Culture; Juliana Paula de Paiva Oliveira Deputy Head of the Ministry of Tourism’s International Relations Office;

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Tourism’s International Relations Office; Ana Toni national secretary for Climate Change at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (to be confirmed);

national secretary for Climate Change at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (to be confirmed); Sosthenes Marchezinevice-president of the National Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the Federal Council of the OAB.

17h | Closing Special – A path of peace, prosperity and development for Brazil and China: friendship and mutual cooperation between strategic sister nations

Marcos Bezerra Abbott Galvão Ambassador of Brazil to China;

Ambassador of Brazil to China; zhang mingqi vice-president and general secretary of CLS (China Law Society), official Chinese entity in the BRICS Legal Forum;

vice-president and general secretary of CLS (China Law Society), official Chinese entity in the BRICS Legal Forum; José Ricardo dos Santos Luz Junior lawyer, co-chairman & CEO of the business platform Lide (Group of Business Leaders) China , deputy coordinator of the Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the Special Committee on International Relations of OAB-SP and member of the National Coordination of Brazil-China Relations China of the Federal Council of OAB;

lawyer, co-chairman & CEO of the business platform Lide (Group of Business Leaders) China , deputy coordinator of the Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the Special Committee on International Relations of OAB-SP and member of the National Coordination of Brazil-China Relations China of the Federal Council of OAB; Murilo Vieira Komniski special adviser to the Office of Institutional Relations of the Presidency;

special adviser to the Office of Institutional Relations of the Presidency; Karin Costa Vazquez economist and researcher;

economist and researcher; victor borges executive secretary of the FNVG (National Forum of Deputy Governors) and president of the RNCP (National Network of Public Consortia);

executive secretary of the FNVG (National Forum of Deputy Governors) and president of the RNCP (National Network of Public Consortia); grandino wheels president of Cedes (Center for the Study of Economic and Social Law);

president of Cedes (Center for the Study of Economic and Social Law); Larissa Wachholz , senior fellow from Cebri;

, senior fellow from Cebri; Adriana Erthal Abdenur special advisor to the Presidency;

special advisor to the Presidency; Bruno Franco Lacerda Martinsdeputy secretary of the National Coordination of Brazil-China Relations of the Federal Council of OAB Brazil.

6:10 pm | Closing of the Afternoon Period, with a Sino-Brazilian artistic and cultural presentation;

6:20 pm | Final greetings

Leonardo Campos director-treasurer of the OAB;

director-treasurer of the OAB; Bruno Barata representative of the Scientific Coordination of the Event;

representative of the Scientific Coordination of the Event; OAB authorities.

6:30 pm | closure;

19 pm | Sino-Brazilian Integration.