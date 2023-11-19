The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, indicated this Sunday, during election day, that citizens decide their future in this second round in which the ruling party Sergio Massa and the opponent Javier Milei They compete to find out who will replace him as head of state from December 10.

“It is one more day where Argentines vote and choose our future. I wish it to be a day of happiness for Argentines,” he told the media as soon as he cast his vote.

The president went to vote at around 9:45 a.m. (local) at the facilities of the Catholic University, located in the Puerto Madero neighborhood, in the south of Buenos Aires.

Fernández took refuge in the electoral ban, in force since Friday morning, not to answer questions and not to say “anything else.”

He only expressed his wish that “everything passes without doubt and calmly”, alluding to the comments made in recent days since the formation of Milei, Freedom Advances (right)about possible fraud, without being able to present evidence before the electoral Justice.

Fernández asked to “respect and take great care of democracy” and left amid some greetings and shy applause from some followers who came to his voting headquarters.

After a very discreet profile in recent weeks, in which he did not participate in the electoral campaign and barely had any public events, Fernández will conclude his mandate on December 10 after choosing not to run for re-election.

Some 35.8 million Argentines are eligible to vote with mandatory suffrage for citizens between 18 and 70 years old and optional for those over that age and for adolescents between 16 and 17 years old, as well as for residents abroad.

Argentina decides this Sunday who will be the president in a runoff after in the general elections of October 22, Massa obtained 36.78% of the votes and Milei, 29.99%.

The next Argentine president will govern from December 10 for the period 2023-2027.

Buenos Aires- EFE