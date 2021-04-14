From the fifth of Olivos and in a recorded message, Alberto Fernández announces the new restrictions to face the second wave of coronavirus that is hitting the country and puts the Health System.

“The advance of the pandemic is demanding more of us. Just today I have been discharged. I still don’t know how I got it. The virus is far from giving up. I think that what we tried last week has been little in light of the things we have seen happen at the AMBA, “he said in the first minutes.

And he warned: “We need to restrict social encounters.” In that sense, the President said “there is a growth in sustained infections and it is concentrated in the AMBA”

It’s the president’s second announcement in seven days. On Wednesday of last week, Fernández – who was isolated by positive covid at the time – had announced that the jurisdictions most committed to contagion would have restricted hours between 00 and 6 in the morning.

Now the president would confirm the extension of that time slot in which circulation and the opening of bars, restaurants and shops are prevented. It will be from 20 to 6 in the morning.

Without signals or collaboration from the governors to face the political cost, the President decided to go ahead and extend the limits to nighttime..

Alberto Fernández, during a press conference at the Los Olivos Presidential House, in Buenos Aires. Photo: EFE.

Hours after the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, affirmed that the country is going through “a critical moment” due to the second wave of the pandemic, the Government released two worrying data.

In the last 24 hours they were confirmed 25,157 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina. And another 368 deaths were recorded, the highest figure since mid-November.

News in development

DS