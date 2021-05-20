President Alberto Fernández announces this Thursday in National chain a strict closure of activities and circulation from this Saturday to Sunday, May 30, due to the increase in coronavirus cases registered in recent weeks.

“I always speak the truth to them, each one can agree or not with what I think but there are truths that are above disagreements. We are living the worst moment since the pandemic began,” he warned.

Followed, he said that we must “unite to overcome this catastrophe that plagues humanity.” “I ask you not to accept that this reality that we must overcome is denied, each contagion and death must weigh and move us,” he remarked.

“Today like never before we need to take care of ourselves in solidarity to avoid all the losses that we can. The first that must take care of the health of all and of all the State, that can never be distracted before a pandemic, “he said.

In this regard, he said that the National Constitution obliges the State to take measures to take care of the health of the population. “I feel an ethical duty to preserve the life of each one of you,” he completed.

“We took restrictions on time that had a positive impact in the first weeks, however, several days ago the cases began to increase in different areas of the country. It is evident that there were decisions that we did not share, some of which were judicially endorsed, which weakened the forceful actions that we proposed to control the criticality of the situation, “he warned in reference to the Supreme Court ruling on face-to-face classes in the Federal Capital.

The President said that the second wave “revealed three problems that as a country we have to correct: in some places all the measures that we ordered were not fulfilled, in other places they were implemented late when experience indicates that it is decisive to anticipate the spread of contagions and something fundamental, in some places the controls were relaxed, they have been very weak or simply did not exist “.

The greater controls will be applied in the City of Buenos Aires, in the Buenos Aires suburbs and also to all the districts of the country with epidemiological red lights, with more complicated situations with respect to the advance of the pandemic.

Earlier, the head of state led a virtual meeting with the political leaders of 11 provinces and the City of Buenos Aires. During that meeting, the national government stressed the need to “enforce the current DNU” and warned that “if the cases of coronavirus increase further”, there will be no “enduring health system.”

The meeting, which lasted almost three hours, is the third in a round of consultations that the Casa Rosada carried out before signing a New Decree of Necessity and Urgency that replaces the one that expires on Friday at midnight, with measures to contain the increase in cases in the framework of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The Government maintained the position that it has been expressing for several weeks: “The only way to improve the (epidemiological) situation is to reduce circulation.”

Meanwhile, the majority position of the governors can be summarized in the request “not to waste any more time” and to advance “for more restrictions.”

From the Quinta de Olivos, the head of state was accompanied by the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro; by the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and by the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello.

Tomorrow the DNU 287 expires, published last April 30 in the Official Gazette, and through which the new restriction measures were established for three weeks in the face of the pandemic.

AFG