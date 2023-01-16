The highlight will arrive late at night. Around 4.30 in Italy all eyes will be on central court, the Rod Laver Arena, where one of the most interesting first-round matches will take place, if not the one with the greatest appeal: Matteo Berrettini will challenge Andy Murray. The two meet again after the third round match at the US Open, won by The Hammer in four sets. The balance says 3-1 for the blue. “It’s a difficult draw – explains Murray -, but last year I didn’t feel as good as I do now on the eve of a Grand Slam. I’m ready to face a top player at the start of a major. I know where I am. I’m physically better compared to the last time we met, at the US Open, and I’m playing better. Obviously I hope I’ve learned something useful from our last confrontations.”