The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on November 10 that the Al-Shifa hospital, the main hospital in the Gaza Strip, was attacked again by Israeli troops. The surroundings of several more hospitals were hit by shelling, as Israeli troops entered the dense urban neighborhoods in the north of the Palestinian enclave. The Netanyahu government has previously justified that Hamas members are hiding in these facilities, a version that has been rejected by the Islamist group.

Hospitals in the Gaza Strip are again under fire from Israeli troops. Scenes of panic and bloodshed were recorded this Friday, November 10, at the Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in that Palestinian territory, after the patio of the place, where dozens of families are taking refuge, was attacked by the Israeli Army. , detailed the Ministry of Health of the enclave. Workers from the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the hospital was “under bombardment.”

In addition, the surroundings of other hospitals on the besieged coastal strip were hit by the attacks.

As Israeli forces advance their ground incursion, conditions for thousands of people trying to protect themselves in hospitals and refugee camps become even more catastrophic.

Below are the main news of the day:

7:20 (BOG) At least 13 dead after attack on Al-Shifa hospital

7:01 (BOG) Hamas fires rockets towards Israel

After the launch of the projectiles, alarms sounded in Tel Aviv.

Doctors reported that two women in Tel Aviv suffered shrapnel wounds from the salvo, which followed a relative lull in rocket fire as Israeli forces press their ground offensive in Gaza.

The Army assures that since October 7, some 9,500 missiles, rockets and drones have been fired against Israel from the Gaza Strip and other fronts. According to the military institution, 2,000 of them have been shot down by air defenses, while around 12% of Gaza’s rockets, which are mostly locally manufactured, had failed inside Palestinian territory.

Those figures have not been independently verified.

6:40 (BOG) WHO: 20 hospitals in total are out of service

Until November 2, the organization had indicated that 14 of 36 hospitals had stopped operating.

The number of medical centers that are forced to close their operations due to bombings and the shortage of water, supplies and fuel, crucial for the operation of electrical energy in the enclave, increases at the same time as the magnitude of fatalities and deaths increases. injured, which leaves many without the possibility of being treated.

On November 7, local authorities confirmed that specialists have been forced to perform surgeries, including amputations, without anesthesia.

6:23 (BOG) More than 100 aid workers killed in Gaza since October 7

The information was confirmed by the commissioner general of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini.

“Devastated. More than 100 UNRWA colleagues have been confirmed dead in one month. Parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, support staff. UNRWA is mourning, Palestinians are mourning, Israelis are mourning” , stressed Lazzarini, who reiterated his call for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Devastated. Over 100 @UNRWA Colleagues confirmed killed in 1 month. Parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, support staff. @UNRWA is mourning, Palestinians mourning, Israelis mourning. Ending this tragedy needs #Humanitarianceasefire now. — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) November 10, 2023



6:05 (BOG) Surroundings of several hospitals were hit by bombings

Not only was part of the Al-Shifa hospital attacked, the surroundings of other medical centers in Gaza were also hit by Israeli attacks in the early hours of this Friday.

The WHO noted that 20 hospitals in total are now out of service. Until November 2, the organization had indicated that 14 of 36 hospitals had stopped operating.

Israeli authorities have previously accused Hamas fighters of hiding in hospitals and using the Al-Shifa facility as their main command center. However, this version has been rejected by the Islamist group and by medical center personnel who, in turn, accuse the troops of the Jewish-majority country of using these statements as a pretext to attack those places.

FILE-Palestinian men sit on the ground near a damaged ambulance, participate in Friday noon prayers, at the emergency entrance of the Nasser hospital, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 27, 2023 © AFP/Mahmud Hams

An increasing number of families have been living in hospital areas in an attempt to shelter from the incessant assaults, but in Gaza “no place is safe,” the UN has said repeatedly since the ongoing war began. after the Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7.

5:41 (BOG) WHO: Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza “under bombardment”

The largest hospital in the Gaza Strip was attacked this Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed. “I don’t have details about Al-Shifa, but we do know that they are being bombed,” said WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris.

The Gaza Ministry of Health specified that The Israeli attack hit the courtyard of that hospital complex.

A video shared on social networks and verified by the Reuters news agency in the last few hours shows that there were several deaths and injuries., including children, in an area of ​​Al-Shifa. A correspondent for the British news agency noted that the images would have been recorded in a covered outdoor area, near the hospital’s outpatient department, where the displaced people had been sleeping.

The images show the panic and bloodshed of several people surrounded by bodies on the ground.

Archive – Gazans gather around an ambulance damaged by an Israeli attack near the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 3, 2023. © Momen Al-Halabi / AFP

Al-Shifa is located in Gaza City, in the north of that Palestinian territory, where the ground incursion of Israeli troops is now focused, supported by operations by its forces by sea and air.

Authorities have not yet released the number of possible fatalities and injuries.

With Reuters, AP and local media