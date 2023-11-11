The situation of the hospitals in Gaza is difficult due to a shortage of fuel, essential for their operation, and because Israel claims that Hamas fighters are operating from these places and, therefore, they are military objectives. Hamas has denied using human shields. In any case, Al Shifa hospital, the largest health center in Gaza, suspended its operations. Patients in intensive care and babies in incubators are at risk. On the other hand, more than a month after Israel decided to put an end to Hamas in Gaza, following the armed incursion of the Islamist group into Israel, its army announced a three-hour extension of the humanitarian pauses, to allow the departure of Palestinian civilians. from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south.

This situation is a product of the Israeli army’s persecution of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has left 11,078 Palestinians dead, according to the Gaza health ministry, controlled by Hamas. A response to the armed incursion of the Islamist group into Israel on October 7, which left 1,200 Israelis dead, according to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

5:00 (BOG) Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza stops operating

Dr. Mohammad Zaqout, general director of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, said in a press conference that 39 babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and 40 injured in the intensive care unit are at risk in that hospital, after the fuel would run out. Furthermore, no one can enter or leave the Shifa hospital, so the injured outside will not find a place to be treated, especially considering that the Al-Quds hospital is completely out of service and the impossibility of transferring cases. south of the Gaza Strip.

The bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks lie in a truck at Al Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City. © REUTERS – STRINGERREUTERS/Doaa Rouqa

The director of the Gazan hospitals warned about the number of corpses around the hospital and in the morgue, which now does not have electricity, making its conservation difficult.

4:30 (BOG) Extension of hours of humanitarian pauses to allow departure of Palestinian civilians

The Israeli Army announced a three-hour extension of the humanitarian pauses to allow the departure of Palestinian civilians from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south through the Salah al Din highway, the EFE agency reported.

That evacuation route, according to the Israeli military forces, will remain open for seven hours instead of four as in previous days and a new coastal route will be opened for evacuations.

🔴 The evacuation corridor will remain open between 09:00 and 16:00 for civilians through the Salah al-Din axis towards the south of Wadi Gaza. https://t.co/9ue5p4DnK6 — FDI (@FDIonline) November 11, 2023



“We ask that, to preserve your security, you take advantage of this available period of time to move south, because the northern area of ​​the Gaza Strip is an area of ​​widespread fighting,” the Army said. Meanwhile, they denounced that “Hamas is trying to prevent their movement,” so they urged the displaced to report through an Israeli telephone line.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces also decided to make a four-hour “tactical pause in military operations” in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the Strip, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. local, to allow the exit of civilians.