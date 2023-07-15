“This is your Woodstock,” Joan Báez told the crowd that filled the JFK stadium in Philadelphia on July 13, 1985. It was Live Aid, the first humanitarian mega-concert to be followed on television by a global audience: an estimated 1.5 billion viewers. The festival had started at Wembley, London, at local noon: 16 hours later the curtain fell in Philadelphia. Phil Collins flew in the Concorde to perform at both stadiums. Live Aid was an initiative by Irish musician Bob Geldof to raise funds against the famine in Ethiopia, which caused a stir in those years and had already motivated a couple of songs that brought together great artists from both sides of the Atlantic: We Are The World and Do They Know It’s Christmas?

It was not like Woodstock, if anything for those present, because the mythical festival of 1969 —Báez was there— was not followed on TV but rather by stepping on mud. But those of us who were young in 1985 could not take our eyes off the screen (the one on La 2 in Spain) that long summer day. The event is remembered in a recent chapter of sound sofa of the BEING, available in podcast. The quadruple DVD that collects 10 hours of performances is not offered on any television platform, but most of the content is fragmentary, in 239 videos, on the Official Live Aid YouTube channel. The date of July 13 was established at the initiative of a group of Brazilian radio stations that made a fortune in stations in other countries, such as the world rock day

Queen gave one of the most memorable concerts in history in just 20 minutes, which was carefully replicated in the last section of the film Bohemian Rhapsody. U2 established itself in even less time: only played two songs among them a hypnotic Bad stretched by the band for 12 minutes as Bono jumped into the pit to pull a female spectator out of the crowd, hug her and dance with her.

Not everything was so bright. Dylan appeared alongside Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, but he gave a lazy performance, or reluctantly, of Blowin’ in the Wind; He is like that. They didn’t show off either Led Zeppelin, with the traveler Collins on the battery, so they took care of erasing the tracks and their turn does not appear in the official recording (although there is a trace of it). There was much more: the return of the Beach Boys, McCartney (who missed the microphone in Let It Be), Jagger with Tina Turner, Neil Young with Crosby, Still and Nash, The Who, Bowie, Elton John, Santana, Sting, Dire Straits…

On the ends that were pursued, came years of controversy. There were indications that the money raised did not reach those who needed it so much. The BBC apologized to Geldof after reporting that an Ethiopian guerrilla group spent most of the aid buying weapons. Seen with today’s eyes, something else creaked. Live Aid was a constellation of stars, but all of the same profile: Anglo-Saxon white men. With few women (in addition to the aforementioned Báez and Turner, there were Madonna, Sade or Chrissie Hynde). And without a single African artist believed worthy of being featured there. There were even few people of African descent, who have contributed so much to American music: that is why Stevie Wonder refused to participate; Michael Jackson alleged scheduling problems. By Africa, for Africa… but without Africa.

Three years later, on June 11, 1988, another mega-festival televised from Wembley demanded the release of Nelson Mandela, imprisoned in racist South Africa, in the day of his 70th birthday. Many of those from Live Aid repeated, but there were also those who should have been there and nobody had thought to invite: the African musicians. Bob Geldof called a new edition of his festival, called Live 8, in July 2005, with more venues and a little more diversity, to pressure the G-8 summit in favor of poor countries. The formula was repeated in 2007, but without the Irish organization, this time promoted by Al Gore to support the climate cause, and was called Live Earth.

Geldof ended up confessing that he was fed up with his character, that he did not want to be “holy Bob”, that the pressure of this circus had ruined his life and cost him his marriage, that no one saw him as a musician anymore. He knows that he will not be remembered for being the author of I Don’t Like Mondays. But he made history, at least, of rock. It is more doubtful that such a festival would serve to change the world. At least it helped raise awareness. Or to calm consciences? Bowie sang it right there: “We can be heroes for just one day.”

