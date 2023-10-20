From the Rafah crossing, on the border between Egypt and Gaza, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, urged this October 20 to mobilize trucks with humanitarian aid that will make “the difference between life and death” for thousands of Palestinians, after 13 days of total blockade. Meanwhile, Israel continues bombing the enclave. At least 18 people were killed in an airstrike that hit an Orthodox Christian church, where many had sought refuge. Simultaneously, the Israeli Army responded to cross-border fire from Lebanon, evacuating a city in the area.

Without water or food and in the midst of incessant bombardments, the population of Gaza remains this Friday, October 20, while doctors try to save lives without electricity or anesthesia.

Gaining access to the enclave of trucks waiting on the border with Egypt is a matter of life or death for many Palestinians, stressed UN Secretary General António Guterres, who traveled to the area and urged the lifting of the “restrictions.” to transport basic survival items.

Israel continues the total siege of that Palestinian territory, in response to the Hamas attack on October 7 and despite calls for evacuation, no place is safe. After half an hour’s warning, the Army launched an airstrike that hit an Orthodox Christian church, where many were trying to seek refuge.

Below are the main news of the day:

7:15 (BOG) “France will not abandon its people”

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the families of French citizens kidnapped by Hamas in Israeli territory. Among them is the young Mia Schem, 21 years old, the only hostage of whom the Islamist group released a video, on October 17, as proof of survival.

“I just spoke to families of French hostages held by Hamas. I say it here to everyone: France does not abandon its own people. We are doing everything possible to obtain the release and return of our compatriots. The Nation supports them,” said the president through the X platform.

7:03 (BOG) Russia warns its citizens to avoid going to Israel

The Government of Vladimir Putin urges Russian citizens to refrain from traveling to Israel, the Palestinian territories, Lebanon or Jordan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized this Friday on its website.

“We continue to work closely with the Egyptian and Israeli authorities to guarantee the departure from the Gaza Strip of Russian citizens who have requested help for evacuation,” the diplomatic portfolio added in a statement.

6:41 (BOG) UN: further military escalation would be “catastrophic” for Gaza

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, warned that any increase in hostilities in the Gaza Strip will be even more devastating for the population of the Palestinian enclave.

“I can tell you with certainty that any further escalation or even continuation of military activities will be simply catastrophic for the people of Gaza,” Grandi said.

While Grandi emphasized that UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has no formal mandate in the Palestinian territories or Israel, he said he “shares the extreme concern and anguish that many of my colleagues, including the Secretary-General, have expressed.” of the UN”, about the conflict.

People react as members of the Palestinian civil defense and others search for survivors following an Israeli bombing in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 19, 2023. © MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

6:28 (BOG) Israel confirms at least 203 people kidnapped by Hamas

Most of the people who were kidnapped by the Islamist group and transferred to the Palestinian enclave are alive, the Israeli Army added.

“Most of the hostages are alive. There were also bodies that were taken to the Gaza Strip,” indicated a statement from the military institution.

According to Israel, more than 20 of the hostages are children, while between 10 and 20 of them are citizens over 60 years of age.

Since Hamas violently broke into Israeli territory, authorities also report between 100 and 200 people considered missing.

6:15 (BOG) The number of Gazans killed since October 7 increases to at least 4,137

This was reported on October 20 by the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by the Hamas movement, which added that 13,162 people have been injured, since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against the Islamist group in retaliation for the unprecedented assault by Hamas on Israeli soil on October 7.

At least 1,400 people died on the Israeli sideaccording to official figures from the Jewish-majority country.

5:58 (BOG) Israel evacuates city near Lebanon, as cross-border fire increases

Fears are growing of a new front in the conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border, while hostilities against Hamas in Gaza continue. In the last few hours, the Israeli Ministry of Defense ordered the evacuation of more than 20,000 residents of Kiryat Shmona, a city in the north of the country, two kilometers from the border with Lebanon, after a new exchange of cross-border fire, which it accuses to the Shiite group Hezbollah.

The Israel Defense Forces said one of its drones attacked “a terrorist in Lebanese territory” overnight and its forces also targeted Lebanese militia facilities in response to rocket fire.

From Lebanon, the military said a journalist was killed by Israeli fire on Thursday in an area across the border near Kiryat Shmona, where Israeli forces and the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire.

“We reaffirm that the killing of civilians and the attack on the security of our country will not go without response or punishment,” Hezbollah warned in a statement.

5:41 (BOG) “They are the difference between life and death”: Guterres urges the passage of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Towards the Rafah crossing, on the Egyptian side, the only road not controlled by Israel that leads to Gaza, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, mobilized to advocate for the transit of trucks with basic survival elements, which across the border they are being desperately needed by thousands of Palestinians.

Although Egypt and the United States announced last Wednesday, October 18, a “sustainable” operation for the transfer of aid, it remains blocked.

“We are actively working with all parties to clarify these restrictions so we can get these trucks moving to where they are needed. “We need these trucks to move as soon as possible,” Guterres said.

“These trucks are not just trucks, they are a lifesaver, they are the difference between life and death for so many people in Gaza,” he emphasized.

UN chief Antonio Guterres at Rafah border crossing: – These trucks are the lifeline for people in Gaza

– We need to move these trucks to Gaza as soon as possible and as many as necessary

– We’re working with all parties to ensure humanitarian aid supplied to Gaza pic.twitter.com/Hh1s9AOiJM — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 20, 2023



5:27 (BOG) At least 18 dead in bombing of a church in Gaza

This Friday, Israel devastated a district in northern Gaza after giving families half an hour’s notice to escape the area.

The airstrikes hit St. Porphyry Church, where hundreds of Christians and Muslims had sought refuge, said the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the main Palestinian Christian denomination.

The Gaza media office, run by Hamas, claimed that 18 Christian Palestinians were killed. “They felt they would be safe here. They came out of the bombing and destruction, and they said they would be safe here, but the destruction chased them,” shouted a man at the scene.

Palestinians at the destroyed St. Porphyry Greek Orthodox Church, the oldest church still in use in Gaza, destroyed in an attack on Gaza City, October 20, 2023. © Dawood Nemer/AFP

The Israeli military said part of the church was damaged in an attack on a Palestinian militia command center.

In Zahra, a town in the north of the enclave, residents said their entire district, with about 25 buildings, was razed.

With Reuters, AP and local media