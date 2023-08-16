The project establishes that indigenous peoples can only claim lands they occupied on the date of promulgation of the Constitution

The Senate Agriculture Committee is voting this Wednesday (16.Aug.2023) on a project for the timeframe for recognition of indigenous lands.

The timeframe establishes that indigenous peoples can only claim lands that they already occupied on the date of promulgation of the Constitution, on October 5, 1988. The project was approved in the Chamber and is awaiting analysis in the Senate.

